CDSL Fined by FAI For Bringing Game Into Disrepute

THE Clare District Soccer League (CDSL) have been fined and warned by the FAI for bringing the game into disrepute.

The FAI conviction relates to the banning of Shannon Town FC’s Jordan Downes in December last, for six months, because of social media comments he made about the CDSL committee, due to their perceived support for the now-disgraced former FAI CEO John Delaney.

The FAI, at a disciplinary hearing in its headquarters in Abbotstown, concluded that the CDSL didn’t follow FAI protocol in dealing with the incident and broke FAI rules.

Stuart Gilhooly, solicitor of the League of Ireland players’ union, the PFAI, represented Downes and said that none of the required procedures were followed when he was banned.

He branded the CDSL’s handling of the situation a shambles, saying, “that it would be unbelievable if it appeared in an episode of Father Ted. That’s how shambolic and ludicrous it is. Anybody involved in the whole process should be deeply embarrassed with themselves.”

Mr Gilhooly said in light of the FAI’s findings he will give the CDSL a chance to overturn Jordan Downes’ ban, and if they don’t, the matter will proceed to the High Court.

The Clare Champion first reported that no member of the CDSL committee attended the disciplinary hearing and that a committee member has called for an Emergency General Meeting due to the poor handling of the issue by other committee members.

The CDSL said they couldn’t comment as the matter was in the hands of their solicitor.