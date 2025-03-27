Car Tourismo Banner
Casualty waits nearly four hours for an ambulance

Casualty waits nearly four hours for an ambulance

By Dan Danaher
THE provision of adequate ambulance cover for West Clare patients came under the spotlight again this week after a road traffic accident casualty had to wait in a tent on the side of the road near Doonbeg for almost four hours, before the start of 77 kilometre journey to receive treatment at University Hospital Limerick.

The National Ambulance Service (NAS) is facing serious questions about the deployment of ambulances in Clare after a woman had to wait for three hours and fifteen minutes before an air ambulance eventually arrived.

Describing the wait as “unbelievable and unacceptable”, Deputy Joe Cooney (FG) has written a letter to Niall Murray, NAS General Manager in the Mid-West about the incident.

East Clare correspondent, Dan Danaher is a journalism graduate of Rathmines and UL. He has won numerous awards for special investigations on health, justice, environment, and reports on news, agriculture, disability, mental health and community.

