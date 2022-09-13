Car stolen after burglar entered house through unsecured door

Share Facebook

GARDAI have issued home security advice following an incident in west Clare which culminated in a homeowner’s car being stolen.

Between 11pm on Sunday night, September 11 and 7.30am on Monday morning, entry was gained to a house in the Churchfield estate in Doonbeg.

The front door of the house was unsecure and the key to the owner’s van was taken from inside. Her van, a silver Hyundai IX35 registration number 141 CE 118, was stolen from the driveway.

Meanwhile in Shannon last Friday, September 9, between 1.30am and 7am, entry was gained to a house in the Ros Min estate in Tullyvarragh and a black Samsung phone and a wallet was stolen.

The front door was also unsecure in this house.

Gardai have pointed out that one in six winter time burglaries involve entry through an unsecured access point and have issued the following advice.

1. Whether at home or going out, turn on some lights, use timer switches.

2. Lock all doors and windows – always use your house alarm if you are going out.

3. Store keys safely away from windows and letterboxes.

4. Record details of valuables and don’t keep large cash amounts at home.