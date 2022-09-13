Call & Response for Teenagers to Share their Creativity

Share Facebook

TEENAGERS will be showcasing and sharing their creativity at a special gathering in Ennis this weekend.

‘A Teenage Gathering’is part of the Local Creative Youth Partnership’s Call & Response Festival and will be held on Saturday, September 17 in glór.

Monica Spencer, Creative Youth Partnership Co-ordinator with the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board explained, “It is a social and cultural event taking place over an afternoon where young people can share their creative skills in dance, music, spoken word, make-up, photography, henna tattoo, drawing and food.

“This event is presented by the Local Creative Youth Partnership in response to requests from teenagers through consultations throughout Clare in recent years.”

A Teenage Gathering is free but participants are asked to bring something to share in the form of a song, poem, drawing technique, some food or any part of their everyday culture that others might like to see or hear.

LCYP is now in its third year of running the Call & Response Creative Youth festival around the Shannon Estuary. The festival presents a programme of creative events for and by young people and starts mid-September with a number of events taking place in Ennis.

A Teenage Gathering builds on similar events held in Dance Limerick which began a process whereby young people from Limerick’s many diverse communities were facilitated to express and share aspects of their different cultures.

The event will be held in glór from 1.30pm to 3.30pm on Saturday, September 17. On the day participants can try out different types of creative activities, facilitated by the LCYP’s tutors, or they may simply hang out in a chilled atmosphere.

Workshop activities take place in the auditorium of glór which has an excellent floor for dance and performance. Workshop tasters will take place around the performance area and on the stage.

For young people living in rural areas, the LCYP will run buses from North Clare, West Clare and from Shannon. Further Ennis based events in this year’s Call & Response, include the storytelling workshops for ECCE children and for their educators as well as an outdoor exhibition for World Mental Health Day on October 10, at Clare Youth Service.

The event is limited to teenagers and pre-registration is essential. Parents/guardians and group leaders should contact monica.spencer@lcetb.ie for more information.

A Teenage Gathering is part of Call & Response, the Local Creative Youth Partnership’s festival with events taking place throughout Limerick and Clare in September and October.