Busy Weekend For Clare Youth Soccer Sides

Tulla United go in search of a place in the last four of the FAI U17 Cup this weekend.

The East Clare outfit make the short trip to Galway on Saturday to take on Mervue United at their home grounds in a quarter-final tie.

Tulla have been in fine goalscoring form in this competition so far this season, beating Coole FC 3-2 in the opening round before a 3-0 win over Shannon Town.

They faced a tricky assignment in travelling to Waterford to face Tramore, but edged a high scoring tie 5-4, before beating College Corinthians 6-5 on a penalty shootout after finishing 1-1 in extra time.

Emmet Lynch and Sean Withycombe will be their chief scoring threats in a game that gets underway on Saturday at 2pm.

Elsewhere this weekend, Bridge United Youths welcome Charleville FC from the Limerick District League to Sixmilebridge on Saturday at 2pm hoping to secure a semi final place in the Munster Youths Cup.

Mark Culbert’s side have accounted for Newmarket Celtic, Ennis Town and Caherdavin Celtic en route to the quarter final.