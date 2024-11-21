Burst watermain in Clarecastle

Homes and businesses in the Clarecastle area may experience low water pressure, temporary water discolouration or intermittent disruptions to water supply today.

Uisce Éireann is working to restore water supply to customers in Clarecastle due to a burst watermain.

“Expert water service crews have been dispatched and are carrying out the required repair works, with every effort being made to complete this work as quickly as possible. Works are scheduled to take place until 6pm this evening. A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works,” said a spokesperson.

“Following repair works, it typically takes three to four hours for normal supply to be fully restored to all areas as the water refills the network, especially for those on higher ground or at the end of the network.

“We understand how disruptive unplanned outages are and we regret the inconvenience caused. We would like to thank impacted customers for their patience while we work to restore the water supply as quickly as possible.

“Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.”