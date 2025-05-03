Burren to bloom this May

The Burrenbeo Trust’s annual celebration of biodiversity returns to the Burren with a wide range of events on offer throughout the month of May to explore the regions’ rich diversity of plants, flowers, birds and insects at the height of their seasonal splendour.

Events include 14 guided walks on Burren hills and farms, in woodlands, at national park sites and in gardens along with talks, workshops, and a webinar– all in the company of inspiring naturalists, farmers and landowners who are passionate about promoting a better future for our natural world.

The opening talk of the programme will take place on May 3 in Kinvara and will highlight the often surprising, and entertaining lives of insects as shown by insect photographer, naturalist and author Lisa Clancy.

