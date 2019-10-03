Burren Ramble 2019

Eamon Lynch of Killaloe with Finn, about to head off on the Burren Ramble in aid of the RNLI at Fanore. Photograph by John Kelly

Tom Doherty with his sisters Ita and Celia before the Burren Ramble in aid of the RNLI at Fanore. Photograph by John Kelly

Joe Queally speaking to the crowd before the Burren Ramble in aid of the RNLI at Fanore. Photograph by John Kelly