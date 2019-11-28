Bunratty and Ennis to show Pride of Place

The communities of Bunratty and Ennis will represent County Clare in the 2019 IPB Pride of Place competition this Saturday in Lyrath Estsate Kilkenny.

The two separate projects have been nominated by the Rural Development Directorate of Clare County Council to participate in annual all-island competition, which is run by Co-operation Ireland and aims to recognise and celebrate the vital contributions that communities make to society.

Bunratty Local Development Association has been nominated in the Community Tourism Initiative category. Formed five years ago, the Association’s activities are focused on regenerating the heart of the village through restoration works, landscaping and maintaining the village to the highest possible standard.

Among the projects undertaken to date By local volunteers is the restoration of monuments, planting, landscaping, two new heritage style bus shelters in village centre, using local skills and labour and a new gateway to the graveyard and old mediaeval church – which is the oldest building in Bunratty.

Ennis Tidy Towns has been nominated to participate in Category 5, for towns with a population of over 5,000 people. Now one the longest serving Tidy Towns groups in the country, the group has for 30 years championed community-led projects which foster a sense of place, promote engagement, all of which makes Ennis a wonderful place to live, work and visit.

Current activities include community arts initiatives, clean-ups, climate change campaigns, sustainability and waste management projects and enhancing local green spaces for pollinators and biodiversity.

Mayor of Clare Councuillor Cathal Crowe described the competition as the ‘Oscars of the Community Sector’ as they “celebrate the often unsung work of community groups that selflessly work to make local neighbourhoods a better place to live in, work in or visit.”

“Clare has a wonderful record of success in this competition and with the support of Clare County Council, this year’s participating communities were in a position to put their best foot forward during judging and we wish both groups the best of luck this weekend” he added.

Nicola Killeen, Pride of Place Co-Coordinator, Clare County Council, commented, “An integral part of the success of our participating projects in previous years has been the continued support of Clare County Council along with the wider community.’