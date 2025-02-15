Building a better future for Clare

Inis Housing, the largest native housing association in Clare is set to reach a significant milestone of 100 housing units this year.

The Mountshannon based approved housing body (AHB) which operates primarily in the mid-west region, provides high quality homes to eligible individuals and families in a range of settings such as small housing estates and individual houses and apartments.

With housing shortage the issue of a generation of Irish people, the annual housing need in the state will likely exceed the current 50,500 government target, and some estimates put Ireland’s housing shortfall at nearly 300,000.

Less talked about in public discourse, the housing association sector plays an important part in the overall picture, and it provided 47% of total social housing in 2023.

Director, Pearse O’Shiel sat down with The Clare Champion to reflect on Inis Housing’s 100-unit milestone, and he recalled its genesis in 2001 when a few interested people in east Clare rekindled an inactive local AHB and formed a board.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE