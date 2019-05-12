Home » Sports » Brilliant Banner Banish Waterford Blues In Munster SHC Opener
John Conlon celebrates his first half goal against Waterford in Walsh Park. Pic by John Kelly

May 12, 2019 766 Views

Clare withstood a late Waterford rally to overcome the Deise by the minimum in a titanic tussle in the Munster SHC.

The ideal start to the game fell Clare’s way, when John Conlon was allowed the freedom of Walsh Park inside the Waterford area, and he punished them with a brilliant goal. Shane O’Donnell was the architect of the chance, and when he found the big Clonlara man, he rounded Stephen O’Keeffe before lashing home.

It set Clare on a pedestal in the first half which saw them go in 1-13 to 0-10 ahead at the break after a brilliant opening period.

All bar one of the Clare forwards got on the score-sheet, with Peter Duggan sending over 0-6 in the first half with 0-5 of those from frees.

In the closing ten minutes of the half, Clare outscored their hosts by 0-7 to 0-2 to establish a foothold in the game as they put the home side under constant pressure.

The sides continued to trade scores in the second period, with only Stephen Bennett keeping the Deise in the game. Tony Kelly and Aidan McCarthy scored points at crucial junctures, and Austin Gleeson saw a late free from close range being saved by the Banner rearguard.

Five in a row for Waterford cut the gap to one in a frantic finish while Ryan Taylor and Thomas Ryan traded points to keep the minimum between them deep in injury time.

Late pressure came from the home side but Clare held out to register a crucial victory and get their championship season off to the perfect start.

 

Clare: Donal Tuohy; Seadna Morey, David McInerney, Pat O’Connor; Cathal Malone, Jack Browne, David Fitzgerald; Colm Galvin, Shane Golden; Peter Duggan, Tony Kelly, Diarmuid Ryan; Shane O’Donnell, John Conlon, Podge Collins.

Conor Cleary looks on during the warm up before their Munster championship game at Walsh Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Donal Moloney, Clare joint manager, looks on during the warmup before their Munster championship game at Walsh Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
A Clare fan looks on during the warmup before their Munster championship game at Walsh Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Young Clare fans catch up on the latest news delivered with an iPhone during the warmup before their Munster championship game at Walsh Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
The Clare senior team stand for the national anthem before their Munster championship game at Walsh Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
John Conlon of Clare celebrates his early goal during their Munster championship game at Walsh Park. Behind him is Noel Connors of Waterford. Photograph by John Kelly.
Shane O Donnell of Clare in action against Noel Connors of Waterford during their Munster championship game at Walsh Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Referee Dave Owens explains himself to Clare players during their Munster championship game at Walsh Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Shane O Donnell of Clare in action against Waterford during their Munster championship game at Walsh Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Podge Collins of Clare in action against Conor Prunty of Waterford during their Munster championship game at Walsh Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Shane Golden of Clare in action against Jamie Barron of Waterford during their Munster championship game at Walsh Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Stephen O Keeffe of Waterford watches another point go over the bar during their Munster championship game at Walsh Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Shane O Donnell of Clare in action against Jamie Barron of Waterford during their Munster championship game at Walsh Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
A Clare fan looks on during their Munster championship game at Walsh Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Philip Mahony of Waterford in action against John Conlon of Clare during their Munster championship game at Walsh Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Jamie Barron of Waterford in action against Peter Duggan of Clare during their Munster championship game at Walsh Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Shane O Donnell of Clare in action against Shane Mc Nulty, Conor Prunty and Kevin Moran of Waterford during their Munster championship game at Walsh Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Aerial action during the Munster championship game at Walsh Park. Photograph by John Kelly.

Donal Moloney, Clare joint manager hugs Tony Kelly of Clare following their Munster championship game at Walsh Park. Photograph by John Kelly.

