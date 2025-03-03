Bridge trial a ‘reasonable compromise’

PLANS to pedestrianise the existing Killaloe Bridge for a trial period for an unspecified time have been described as a “reasonable compromise” by a local councillor.

Elected Members of Killaloe and Nenagh Municipal Districts and officials from Clare and Tipperary county councils, agreed to pedestrianise the existing Killaloe Bridge for a trial period after a two-hour workshop on Friday.

The pedestrianisation trial will start a number of weeks after the opening of the new bridge, which is expected at the end of May and will allow an interim period when both bridges will operate for vehicles.

The trial, provided for under Section 38 of the Road Traffic Act 1994, aims to pilot a more pedestrian and cyclist-friendly route on the existing bridge between Killaloe and Ballina.

The trial will also enable further detail and evidence of traffic flows and pedestrian movements between the towns to be gathered, and for the social, economic and tourism benefits to be measured.

Councillor Tony O’Brien (FF) said the two local authorities could have pedestrianised the old bridge at the end of May without any trial period as it is an executive and not a reserved function that has to be approved by local councillors.

The Killaloe councillor said the councils would conduct traffic surveys for about two months when the two bridges are open to see how they are operating before proceeding with the pedestrianisation of the existing bridge.

During this period, he said people can make submissions about pedestrianisation to the two councils, which would be taken into consideration before any final decision is made.

Asked why definitive timelines haven’t been provided for the start and duration of the pedestrianisation trial period, Councillor O’Brien explained the local authorities don’t know when the new bridge will be opened.

It is expected the new River Shannon crossing will be opened on May 25 and it is understood the official contract date for completing the entire project is June 30.

James Whelan of Killaloe River Cruises has warned traders could lose up to 20% of their business from unplanned visitors who would turn around and drive elsewhere if the old bridge is closed.

This has prompted concerns about pedestrianising the bridge during the tourism season.

However, Councillor O’Brien pointed out it is hard to ascertain pedestrianisation would adversely impact tourism unless it is conducted during at least a portion of a period when a lot of tourists visit the twin communities.

The Fianna Fáil councillor hopes the pedestrianisation would take place in mid to late August when most families have already gone on holiday breaks.

“The pedestrianisation trial is a reasonable compromise. There will be people who will be very happy with this and others who will not be a bit happy,” he said.

“I am getting a lot of messages from people who support pedestrianisation. It is not black or white for me.

“If I was a ratepayer employing people in a business and I had to lay off some employees, that would be very serious.

“The Section 38 is a big stick over our heads [councillors] at all times. If a Chief Executive decides that pedestrianisation is going to happen, we are done and dusted. While we are engaged in dialogue and compromise I am happy we can get what we can out of the process.

“The executive met with all the emergency providers – the Gardai, Killaloe Coast Guard, Killaloe Fire and Rescue Service and National Ambulance Service. None of the agencies said it would make any material difference to their ability to provide a service if the existing bridge is pedestrianisation,” he said.

In a statement issued to The Clare Champion, Clare County Council stated the trialled pedestrianisation of the existing 18th Century Killaloe Bridge, follows significant public engagement in Killaloe and Ballina in recent months. The timeline for the trial will be announced closer to the opening of the new Shannon Bridge Crossing.

“Clare County Council is leading the preparation of a significant joint Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF) application, along with Tipperary County Council, for the commencement of the detailed design and feasibility of a number of projects and improvements to the public realm in Killaloe and Ballina under the Killaloe-Ballina Town Enhancement and Mobility Plan,” it stated.

“The Killaloe-Ballina Town Enhancement and Mobility Plan sets out a co-ordinated vision for public realm improvements in Killaloe and Ballina.

“A number of projects are envisaged under the plan, including improvements to public spaces in Killaloe and Ballina and the provision of additional car parking in both towns.

“Central to the Killaloe-Ballina Town Enhancement and Mobility Plan is the proposed pedestrianisation and reimagining of the existing Killaloe Bridge, to make it safer and more enjoyable to walk and cycle between the two towns.

The proposed pedestrianisation of the existing bridge has been opposed by local traders and some residents.

In an interview with The Clare Champion last December, Lakeside Hotel Manager, Eoin Little said he was “gobsmacked” about plans to pedestrianise the old Killaloe Bridge, in the absence of vital supporting infrastructure.