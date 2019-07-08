Breaking-Major job losses at Moneypoint

IT is understood that workers at Moneypoint are today being informed of major job losses at the plant.
When contacted this afternoon the ESB said that they will be making a statement, but that its employees must be briefed first.
More to follow…
IT is understood that workers at Moneypoint are today being informed of major job losses at the plant.
When contacted this afternoon the ESB said that they will be making a statement, but that its employees must be briefed first.
More to follow…
Tags ESB jobs Moneypoint