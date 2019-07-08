Home » Breaking News » Breaking-Major job losses at Moneypoint
An aerial view of Moneypoint ESB generating Station. Photograph by John Kelly.

Breaking-Major job losses at Moneypoint

IT is understood that workers at Moneypoint are today being informed of major job losses at the plant.

When contacted this afternoon the ESB said that they will be making a statement, but that its employees must be briefed first.

 

More to follow…

Tags

About Owen Ryan

Owen Ryan
Owen Ryan has been a journalist with the Clare Champion since 2007, having previously worked for a number of other regional titles in Limerick, Galway and Cork.

Copyright © 2017 · All Rights Reserved · The Clare Champion :)

error: Content is protected !!