Brave Breckan’s Go Down Fighting In Munster Club IFC Final

A battling St Breckan’s went down fighting as they lost out to Templenoe by 0-14 to 0-5 in the Munster Club IFC Final.
The loss of key men to red and black cards at crucial stages saw an already tough challenge become almost impossible but the North Clare side can be proud of their showing in 2019.
The Clare champions trailed 0-5 to 0-3 at the break and could count themselves unlucky to be in arrears. A savage defensive effort kept the pathway to Tristan O’Callaghan’s goal blocked with Daniel Carey playing the free role with aplomb.
Templenoe were forced into shooting from distance and racked up five first half wides, with St Breckan’s guilty of four, including three frees.
It was St Breckan’s in front by 0-2 to 0-1 after the opening ten minutes, but they lost Maccon Byrne to a questionable black card midway through the half. Four in a row for the Kerry outfit put them 0-5 to 0-2 ahead but a crucial score from a Padraig Kelly 45m free saw just two between them at the break.
Templenoe would move 0-8 to 0-5 clear after 45 minutes with St Breckan’s dealt a huge blow when Liam Tierney picked up a second yellow card in what was another questionable call from the referee. Padraig Kelly was on off on a black card soon after and the game hung in the balance.
It was soon put to bed with the Kerry side taking full advantage of their numerical supremacy to hit the last six scores unanswered to take the victory.
St Breckan’s: Tristan O’Callaghan; Daniel Carey, Evan Barrett, Cian Burke; Jack Sheedy, Alan Sweeney, Rowan Danaher; Liam Tierney, Dale Masterson; Maccon Byrne, Padraig Kelly, Stephen Tierney; Colm O’Brien, Joe McGann, Aidan Davidson.
Scorers: Padraig Kelly (0-2, 1f, 1 “45), Aidan Davidson (0-2, 2f) Stephen Tierney (0-1),
Kerry football ledgend Pat Spillane chats with fellow supporters before the Munster Club Intermediate final between St Breckan’s and Templenoe at Mallow. Photograph by John Kelly
Fans settle in before the Munster Club Intermediate final between St Breckan’s and Templenoe at Mallow. Photograph by John Kelly
St. Breckan’s manager Donie Garrihy before the Munster Club Intermediate final against Templenoe at Mallow. Photograph by John Kelly
Padraig Kelly of St Breckan’s in action against Tom Spillane of Templenoe during their Munster Club Intermediate final at Mallow. Photograph by John Kelly
Joseph Mc Gann of St Breckan’s in action against Tadgh Morley of Templenoe during their Munster Club Intermediate final at Mallow. Photograph by John Kelly
Teddy Doyle of Templenoe in action against Liam Tierney of St Breckan’s during their Munster Club Intermediate final at Mallow. Photograph by John Kelly
Colm O Brien of St Breckan’s in action against Gavin Crowley of Templenoe during their Munster Club Intermediate final at Mallow. Photograph by John Kelly
Conor Shannon of St Breckan’s in action against Teddy Doyle of Templenoe during their Munster Club Intermediate final at Mallow. Photograph by John Kelly
Dale Masterson of St Breckan’s in action against Adrian Spillane of Templenoe during their Munster Club Intermediate final at Mallow. Photograph by John Kelly
Tom Spillane of Templenoe in action against Padraig Kelly and Aidan Davidson of St Breckan’s during their Munster Club Intermediate final at Mallow. Photograph by John Kelly
Dale Masterson of St Breckan’s in action against Sean Sheehan and Tom Spillane of Templenoe during their Munster Club Intermediate final at Mallow. Photograph by John Kelly
Dale Masterson of St Breckan’s in action against Adrian Spillane of Templenoe during their Munster Club Intermediate final at Mallow. Photograph by John Kelly
Rowan Danaher of St Breckan’s in action against Patrick Clifford of Templenoe during their Munster Club Intermediate final at Mallow. Photograph by John Kelly
Aidan Davidson of St Breckan’s in action against Michael Hallissey of Templenoe during their Munster Club Intermediate final at Mallow. Photograph by John Kelly
Josh Crowley Holland of Templenoe in action against Joseph Mc Gann of St Breckan’s during their Munster Club Intermediate final at Mallow. Photograph by John Kelly
Joseph Mc Gann of St Breckan’s laments a missed scoring chance during their Munster Club Intermediate final against Templenoe at Mallow. Photograph by John Kelly
Rowan Danaher of St Breckan’s in action against Josh Crowley Holland of Templenoe during their Munster Club Intermediate final at Mallow. Photograph by John Kelly
Josh Crowley Holland of Templenoe in action against Liam Tierney of St Breckan’s during their Munster Club Intermediate final at Mallow. Photograph by John Kelly
Liam Tierney of St Breckan’s is sent to the sideline during their Munster Club Intermediate final against Templenoe at Mallow. Photograph by John Kelly
Padraig Kelly of St Breckan’s is sent off on a black card during their Munster Club Intermediate final against Templenoe at Mallow. Photograph by John Kelly
Evan Barrett of St Breckan’s in action against Sean Sheehan of Templenoe during their Munster Club Intermediate final at Mallow. Photograph by John Kelly
Sean Sheehan of Templenoe in action against Colm O Brien of St Breckan’s during their Munster Club Intermediate final at Mallow. Photograph by John Kelly
Donie Garrihy, manager of St Breckan’s during their Munster Club Intermediate final against Templenoe at Mallow. Photograph by John Kelly
Manager of St Breckan’s Donie Garrihy has a word of appreciation for player Evan Barrett as he is substituted during their Munster Club Intermediate final against Templenoe at Mallow. Photograph by John Kelly
An anxious St Breckan’s fan looks on near the end of their Munster Club Intermediate final against Templenoe at Mallow. Photograph by John Kelly
Donie Garrihy, manager of St Breckan’s with fellow mentors Cathal Blood and Greg O Leary near the end of their Munster Club Intermediate final against Templenoe at Mallow. Photograph by John Kelly
A devastated Aidan Davidson of St Breckan’s following their Munster Club Intermediate final against Templenoe at Mallow. Photograph by John Kelly
A disappointed Alan Sweeney, captain of St Breckan’s, is consoled by mentor Declan O Keeffe following their Munster Club Intermediate final against Templenoe at Mallow. Photograph by John Kelly
End Of The Road..St Breckan’s captain Alan Sweeney pulls off his club jersey for the last time this season, while heading for the dressing room, after they lost to Templenoe of Kerry on a scoreline of 0-14 to 0-5 in the Munster Club IFC final at Mallow.