Bomb squad called after suspect device found in parked car

An Army bomb disposal team was deployed to Clare on Saturday afternoon following the discovery of a suspicious item in a parked car.

A silver Audi, found parked on the roadway at Slí and tSionnigh in Shannon, became the focus of Garda attention at around 4pm. It’s understood that the car was reported to Gardaí as being parked in a suspicious manner.

Gardaí made their way to the scene and undertook an initial search of the vehicle and located what appeared to be a grenade. Other electronic objects were also found on the rear seat of the car.

The appearance and poor condition of the grenade gave rise to concern that it was a viable device so the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit was alerted and requested to attend.

An EOD team was dispatched from Collins Barracks in Cork. The unit was met on route by gardaí from the Limerick Roads Policing Unit and escorted to the scene in Shannon.

In the meantime, Gardaí closed a 100 metre section of roadway and while no properties were evacuated, residents living closest to the car were asked to remain in their homes.

The road closure was later extended to the junction with Bóthar an Luachra as curious motorists arrived to catch a glimpse of what was going on. As the road was the only access to a number of estates, people had to park their vehicles and walk to their homes via a safe route away from the scene.

The Army EOD team arrived at the scene shortly before 6.30pm and deployed a HOBO robot to examine the car. The robot was able the open the rear door of the vehicle and remove the device. It was later established that the grenade, although ‘looked very real’, was not a live device but an imitation Mk-2 grenade similar to those use in World War II.

There was concern that there may have been other possible dangerous items in the boot. Shortly after 9.00pm, the car was recovered from the scene by tow truck, and taken to a safe location close to the Shannon Estuary where EOD personnel could carry out a more detailed and safer examination of the boot.

Locals confirmed they had seen the car parked at different locations in the area over the past week.

The Garda Press Office confirmed: “Gardaí attended following the discovery of a suspect device in a vehicle at Slí an tSionnaigh, Shannon, this evening, Saturday 1st March 2025.

“A cordon was put in place. The Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit attended and removed the vehicle for further examination.

“The road was temporarily closed and has since reopened. Investigations are ongoing.”

Gardaí say no further information is available at this time.