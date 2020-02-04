Body discovered in Ennis town centre

The body of a woman discovered in Ennis town centre in the early hours of Tuesday morning has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem is due to be carried out. Gardai in Ennis have launched an investigation after the woman in her 40s was found at the Riverwalk area of the town at around 6am.

According to Superintendent Brendan McDonagh of Ennis Garda Station there is no indication of foul play at this moment, however they are awaiting the results of the post mortem.

CCTV cameras are being examined as part of the investigation. Gardai are appealing to anybody who saw the lady walking the Parnell Street, Woodquay or Riverwalk area of the town between 10pm and 6am Monday night / Tuesday morning to contact them on 065 6848100. .