Black Jeep of Interest to Gardaí in Sixmilebridge shooting

GARDAÍ in Shannon have said they are particularly interested in speaking with the driver of a “black-type Jeep or SUV” seen around the area of Sixmilebridge last night before the shooting of two men took place.

The men, aged 21 and 66, were taken to UHL for treatment having suffered gunshots wounds outside a public house around 12:20am last night.

Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have seen this jeep or may have dashcam footage of such a vehicle captured around Sixmilebridge to contact Shannon Garda Station at 061-365900 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666.