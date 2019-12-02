Home » Sports » Banner Derby In Store In Harty Cup Quarter Finals

Banner Derby In Store In Harty Cup Quarter Finals

December 2, 2019 1,726 Views

Clare is guaranteed to have a representative in the last four of this years Harty Cup.

It’s after the two Banner schools in the competition were drawn to square off in the quarter finals as St Flannans take on St Joseph’s Tulla.

The Ennis side topped their group with three wins from three, while a dramatic last minute point was enough to see St Joseph’s through in their final group game as they clinched a draw.

Those games are set for Wednesday January 8th with details TBC.

St Flannans also have a Corn Ui Mhuiri quarter final too look forward to where they’ll face St Brendans of Killarney.

 

