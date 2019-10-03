Banner Building For The Future In Clare JAFC Final

It has been a decade to remember for all involved in Banner GAA circles with outstanding progression on and off the field.

Their facilities on the Shanaway Road are almost second to none, with that drive for improvement transferring to on –field success. Shane Meehan’s explosion onto the national stage has catapulted the club to new heights with the dual star recognised as one of the best hurlers at minor level in the country this year.

The club will hope for further progression on Sunday as they make their bid for the Clare Junior A football title. It is only two years since the Junior B crown was annexed and the steady climb through the ranks has seen them emerge as real title contenders. They took the scalp of another North Clare side in the semi-final with victory over Ballyvaughan, while they have already bested Sunday’s opponents when they met in the group stages.

Manager John Burke feels it will be a huge occasion for everyone involved.

“It is a good day for the club. I am involved with the last four years and the main aim was to try and develop and bring about an adult situation that was appetising and that people would want to play for. We have managed to do that and after winning the Junior B title two years ago, we are now in the Junior A final on Sunday. The players are young and were maybe a bit green for a while and not ready to move as quickly as that but they have a real hunger and appetite for it. Some lads might be saying we should slow down a bit but when lads are eager to keep driving forward you need to keep doing that. We are in a good situation at the moment and while we know how good Michael Cusack’s are, we are happy where we are and anything after that is a bonus” said the former Clare ladies football boss.

After finishing top of their group, the Ennis based side overcame Kilmurry Ibrickane in the last eight before going on to take Ballyvaughan in a game that was not decided until late on. Burke feels having that experience in their back pockets in a positive.

“We looked like the semi-final was slipping away from us but there is huge credit due to the players because they dug really deep to pull out the result. More of the same will be needed on Sunday but we are confident there is another big performance there in our lads. Being in the final is a reward for everyone who has worked so hard to get us here and we have the younger lads coming through who will hopefully build on for the future. It is nice to see the whole thing developing but we know that is it only developing and we have a long way to go before we have it really right at adult level but we are working toward it. It is encouraging to see the younger lads developing like they are and it up to us now to make sure things are right at adult level” he said.

When the sides met in the group stages, it was the Banner who came through but Burke is not reading much into that ahead of Sunday.

“We will just go out and play the game and make whatever changes we need as they arise. We know they are a serious team and they were unlucky to be beaten at this stage last year so I am sure they won’t want a repeat of that. We are still a bit green and we are learning so it will be all about who gets the breaks on the day and makes the most of them” he said.