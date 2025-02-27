Banner backlash will be required for derby duel



National Hurling League Division 1A Round 5

Limerick v Clare

at Gaelic Grounds Limerick, Sunday 3.45pm

(Thomas Walsh, Waterford)

It has been another introspective week for Clare’s flagship hurlers who will be determined to make last Sunday’s lacklustre finale the nadir of their entire season. That’s more a case of necessity rather than choice as having sampled Leinster’s best and come up short in all three, the prospect of facing more familiar Munster opposition for the final three matches definitely won’t make it any easier.

Indeed, with Clare’s biggest rivals and closest neighbours Limerick up next for Brian Lohan’s side, there’s no room for any more cobwebs if they are to compete. After all, with John Kiely’s men still smarting after seeing their historic five-in-a-row of All-Irelands ransacked by Rebels and their title usurped by the Banner, this will undoubtedly be a…

