Ballyvaughan to Fanore road reopens today

Uisce Éireann has announced that the R477 Fanore Road has been reopened. The road was temporarily closed at the beginning of this year to ensure the safe delivery of essential works to facilitate the upgrade of Ballyvaughan Sewerage Scheme.

This project will end the current practice of discharging untreated wastewater into the sea at Ballyvaughan Bay and ensure there is capacity available for future social and economic growth in the area.

“This project is key for the growth and development of the Ballyvaughan community and also to facilitate an improvement in water quality in Ballyvaughan Bay. We are delighted to complete these works in time for the tourist season and appreciate the community’s patience while the works were carried out,” said Uisce Éireann’s Programme Manager, Esther White.

