Ballyvaughan/Fanore face existential crisis

DEMOGRAPHIC challenges have hit clubs all over the county, but few are under as much pressure as Ballyvaughan/Fanore, where there is a real existential crisis.

“Ballyvaughan would be there along with the tiniest other clubs that are struggling to survive. And let me tell you, we are struggling,” says chairman Patrick O’Donoghue.

Its only adult side recently struggled to fulfil a league fixture.

“We played Liscannor last week in division four and we had 15 players. Four of them were over 40. Five more are 17. We have very few in the middle,” he says.

The population in the area just isn’t there.

“In Ballyvaughan National School there are roughly 25 kids,” said Patrick.

“In New Quay there are 20, in Carron there are 15 and in Fanore there are 25 more.

“If you put that together there are about 85 kids. If half of them are boys and you spread it over eight classes, there are about five boys. That’s around one boy per class per school, on average.”

O’Donoghue is very aware of the drift towards urban living, which has seen some areas thrive and others left behind.

“People nowadays want to go to towns, want to live in larger urban centres,” he said.

“Development is only happening in those areas, areas further out have just become less populated, it’s no one’s fault. Corofin have huge numbers, Lisdoonvarna are okay, Ennistymon have numbers. Kinvara has 500 national school children.”

He said that other local clubs are also under severe pressure and Ballyvaughan have given some support to the Clann Lir amalgamation, in the hope it will benefit all sides.

“Clann Lirr needed our players to make a team. There were only 15 under 17 footballers between Michael Cusacks, Tubber, Kilfenora and Liscannor,” he said.

“Only 15. We have three to add to that, these three would never have played for Lisdoonvarna.

“If they didn’t join Clann Lirr, Clann Lirr wouldn’t have a minor team.

“We have got permission to assist Clann Lirr, one is still going to Lisdoonvarna, but these three who hadn’t played much football are going to Lisdoonvarna, and the key is that if those three play with Clann Lirr, then they might play for the adult team with Ballyvaughan next year.”

While there has always been a problem with numbers, things are really going in the wrong direction now, he feels, and the club is fighting to continue to exist.

“It has always been a struggle, due to emigration, people working away, the lack of employment and everything else you have in small communities in far out places,” he said.

“When I was playing, and I’m 53, we would only have had 17 or 18, but it’s getting considerably worse now. If we go any further down, it will be very hard to retain our club, but we will fight hard for it.

“If you let it go for a year or two, people will dissipate into other clubs and they will never come back.

“It’s important that we work hard to keep the club together, keep our identity, no matter what grade we play at. If we’re playing together and socialising together, and creating an environment where people are together, then you create community.”

He feels the county board sees the issue for clubs like his own, and he is hopeful that the club will continue and thrive in the future.

“I’ve had long discussions with the county board, they’ve been very good, very helpful,” he said.

“We’ve sat down with all the committees, with the county board chairman, with all the local clubs.

“We’ll keep talking and dialogue is the key with this. The more we talk about it the more people are aware of what the problem is. There is help available from people and they understand, but unfortunately sometimes it’s not until you’re in the position that you realise how serious it is. It’s not life or death, but your clubs can be the life and soul of the community.”

There is hope that the demographic tide might eventually turn.

“Things may change as we go along. Planning might develop, the village might open up. It just might,” he said.