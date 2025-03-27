Bailieborough complete double All-Ireland at Coláiste’s expense

Bailieborough Community School (Cavan) 5-12 Coláiste Muire, Ennis 2-06

Coláiste Muire’s All-Ireland dreams would be emphatically shattered in Geraldine Park in Athy on Wednesday afternoon when blitzed by an all-conquering Bailieborough side that remarkably completed an All-Ireland Senior and Junior C double in the space of just seven days.

Having overpowered Scoil Mhuire adjust Ide of Newcastle West in the Under 16 equivalent backed by a nine goal haul, nine survivors also proceeded to terrorise Coláiste Muire, with captain Ella Sheridan leading the way with a penalty at either end of the tie to keep her side on track for victory.

Historic double winners Caoimhe Brady (2-2), Kayleigh Browne (0-3) and Abby Reilly (0-2) excelled for the second week in succession, with the bulk of the damage inflicted in the opening half when outscoring the Ennis school by 4-5 to 0-1 in the last twenty minutes of the half.

In truth, playing against the conditions in that first period, Coláiste left themselves far too prone to being exposed at the back, with no defensive cover utilised to protect the defence or even limit the damage.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE.