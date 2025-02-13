Avenue United ready for North End challenge

Revenge will be on the minds of the Avenue United players this Sunday as they welcome old nemesis North End United of Wexford to Roslevan for the highly anticipated FAI Junior Cup last 16 clash.

Reignition of the 2022 game between these sides at the exact same stage in the competition makes this one a tasty affair on paper and add into that the fact that the game was decided on penalties, it will give further intrigue to a game that looks like it could be just as tight and dramatic.

Avenue United stalwart and captain Ronan Kerin missed out on that game three years ago but there are still plenty of survivors from that contest taking to the field this Sunday, and he remarked that he and his teammates are excited for the challenge ahead.

“We’re looking forward to it massively,” Kerin said.

“They beat us at this stage three years ago which hurt a lot for a few of the lads. I missed the game due to…

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE.