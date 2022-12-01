Avenue and Celtic on road again for 5th round of FAI Junior Cup

Both Avenue United and Newmarket Celtic will be away from home in the fifth round of the FAI Junior Cup.

Avenue United will face a trip to Cork as they come up against St Marys FC.

Meanwhile, Newmarket Celtic will also be on the road for their fifth round tie. They will play either Raheny United of Dublin or Offaly side Clara Town.

David Russell’s Avenue United side secured an emphatic 4-0 win over Tuam Celtic last weekend to reach this stage of the competition.

The reigning Maloney Hardware Premier Division champions proved too strong for their Galway opponents.

Ronan Kerin’s brace alongside efforts from Tomas Hehir and Gary Roche powered them through.

Avenue United will be aiming to replicate last year’s run to the Round of 16 as they face a St Marys FC outfit that progressed to this stage after securing a 1-0 win over Wilderness Rovers FC (Tipperary). Tiernan Daly grabbed the only goal of that tie for the Cork side.

Newmarket Celtic will learn their exact opponents this Friday when Clara Town and Raheny United meet.

Paddy Purcell’s side produced a classy second half display to secure a 4-1 win over Wexford side Shelburne United last weekend in the fourth round.

Davy McCarthy netted on the double while Eoin Hayes and Tadhg Noonan also bagged as Newmarket Celtic came through the away tie.

Their reward is another away trip although they have been in excellent form so far this season.

Meanwhile, Regional United, who saw Clare men Rob Shier, Eoin Duff and Brian O’Connell play an important role in their fourth round win over Coolraine FC, will travel to Sligo to face Strand FC.

Ennis’ Sean O’Callaghan is a part of Athenry FC’s panel. The Galway side face Fairview Rangers at home.

These games are due to be played on the weekend of Sunday January 22.

St Marys FC (Cork) v Avenue Utd

Raheny Utd or Clara Town v Newmarket Celtic

Buncrana Hearts v MP FC or Valley Park

Hibernian (Waterford) v Castlebar Celtic

Rush Ath or Wayside Celtic or Shangan v Douglas Hall B or Trim Celtic

Athenry FC v Fairview Rangers

Strand FC (Sligo) v Regional Utd

Crosshaven FC v Tallagh Utd or Tolka Rovers

Ballynanty Rovers v Castlefin Celtic

Crumlin Utd v Bridge Utd (Kilkenny)

Clane Utd or Clonmullin FC v Tallagh Town or Salthill Devon

Peake Villa (Tipp) v Killarney Celtic

Tramore FC v Gorey Rangers

Carrick or North End Utd v Colga FC

Howth Celtic v St Michaels or Portlaw Utd

Evergreen FC v Old County FC or Collinstown