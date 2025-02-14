Astro heaven for Ogonnelloe

Ogonnelloe GAA Club has scored a major coup thanks to the provision of a new multi-purpose indoor astro turf community facility as part of their most ambitious €900,000 development in its 130-year history.

This impressive new playing surface is part of a new complex, which is the most expensive development since Dr JJ Stuart Park was first purchased in 1982.

The playing astro turf surface is 42 metres by 20 metres. Work is continuing on the installation of a full sized gym in the front of the new complex, toilet shower, kitchen block and a clubhouse.

Donal Molloy explained the club was anxious to upgrade its playing facilities to ensure players can reach their full potential.

