Art of science brings success to Clare portrait artist

An O’Callaghan’s Mills artist is thrilled with his selection as a finalist in the 2025 Collie Art Prize for the first time.

Thomas Delohery is a Clare artist who lives and works in Australia on a Distinguished Talent Visa.

Collie Art is regarded as one of Australia’s richest art prizes.

Working under the theme of identity, Mr Delohery painted high profile performance artist Stelarc, who is known for mixing science with art.

Stelarc had an ear implanted permanently in his arm as part of his art practice.

The O’Callaghan’s Mills man was introduced to Stelarc by his wife, Alexandra Minchin Delohery, who is also a performance artist.

