Arrest made in 2006 Ardnacrusha murder case

Photograph by John Kelly

September 10, 2019 371 Views

Gardaí investigating the murder of Aidan Kelly on May 10, 2006 at Blackwater, Ardnacrusha,  have arrested a man in his late 30s.

He was arrested this morning (Tuesday) and is currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Gardaí investigating this incident are appealing to anyone who has information, no matter how insignificant they may think it is, to contact Henry Street Garda Station on (061) 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

