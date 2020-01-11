Arrest made after car collides with house on Kilrush to Kilkee road

A MAN has been arrested after the car he was driving collided with the front of a house at Lisdeen, on the main Kilrush to Kilkee road earlier today

The car crashed into the porch of the house after leaving the road at approximately 1.30pm today and the sole occupant of the house was uninjured.

Upon arrival, Gardaí found the vehicle unattended but the driver was found a short distance from the crash site and arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence.

A section of the N67 was closed while gardaí, paramedics and members of the fire service carried out examinations and secured the area.

The car was taken from the scene by gardaí and the man is currently being detained at Kilrush Garda Station.