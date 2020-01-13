Home » Breaking News » Arrest following Kilrush supermarket burglary

Arrest following Kilrush supermarket burglary

Gardaí in Kilrush have arrested and charged a woman in her 20s in relation to a burglary at a supermarket in Kilrush on Sunday evening.

Shortly before 6pm a woman entered the private canteen area of the supermarket and took money from a handbag. She then left the store without being noticed.

An investigation was carried out by Gardaí and a woman in her 20s was arrested on Sunday. She was detained at Kilrush Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged to appear before the courts at a later date.

