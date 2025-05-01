And then there were three

Tulla United 2 – Avenue United 4

Sometimes you just have to sit back enjoy and admire the ‘ beautiful game ‘ for the entertainment it can deliver. On Tuesday evening in the picturesque surroundings of the Cragg the fate of both teams was on the line. This has been one of the best Premier league seasons in quite some time as four clubs have eyes on the ultimate prize.

Coming into this round of fixtures the three United’s – defending champions Avenue, coming force Tulla and a resurgent Bridge and of course let’s not forget perennial powerhouses Celtic all in contention but all knowing any points dropped would be fatal wounds. It couldn’t be anymore fascinating with all facing each other in a climatic finish a scriptwriter would do well to pen. The CDSL have never had a better product and all clubs and their players deserve massive credit.

Squaring off in the first of a series of mouth watering ties the Champions, inspired by another sensational Dylan Casey showing, roared to victory and by did they do it in style. Some of their play was scintillating, some touches exquisite and indeed some challenges were feisty and everyone present loved it.

The best referee in the County, Paudie Hayes, handled the occasion impeccably…

