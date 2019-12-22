Almost €3m in Clare roads funding for 2020

ALMOST €3 million in roads funding has been allocated to Clare for the
coming year, Fine Gael TD Joe Carey has confirmed.
Deputy Carey said that €2,932, 040 has been made available to Clare
County Council to upgrade and maintain the county’s roads network as a
result of funding secured in Budget 2020.
“The allocation, which has been confirmed by Transport Infrastructure
Ireland, includes €1 million for the provision of a pavement linking
Lissycasey to Caherea.
“I am also delighted that €350,000 has been set aside for work at
Blake’s Corner in Ennistymon and €250,000 for the N19 Shannon Airport
access road,” he added.