Almost €3m in Clare roads funding for 2020

ALMOST €3 million in roads funding has been allocated to Clare for the

coming year, Fine Gael TD Joe Carey has confirmed.

Deputy Carey said that €2,932, 040 has been made available to Clare

County Council to upgrade and maintain the county’s roads network as a

result of funding secured in Budget 2020.

“The allocation, which has been confirmed by Transport Infrastructure

Ireland, includes €1 million for the provision of a pavement linking

Lissycasey to Caherea.

“I am also delighted that €350,000 has been set aside for work at

Blake’s Corner in Ennistymon and €250,000 for the N19 Shannon Airport

access road,” he added.