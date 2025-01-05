All road users urged to exercise extreme caution

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is urging all road users to exercise extreme caution as hazardous weather conditions continue to impact road safety nationwide.

Even after weather warnings are lifted or lowered, roads in many areas will remain treacherous for days due to a dangerous combination of rain, sleet, snow, ice, and extremely low temperatures. These conditions pose significant challenges to mitigation efforts such as sanding and gritting, requiring extra vigilance and care from all road users.

With treacherous conditions on many routes, the RSA strongly advises against unnecessary travel, including trips for snow tourism.

Staying off the road network unless absolutely essential and/or using safer modes of travel not only reduces your risk and the strain on emergency services but also helps keep roads clear for essential travel.

Motorists:

Clear your windows and mirrors before you set out, carry a screen scraper and de-icer.

De-mist the inside of your windows thoroughly

Manoeuvre gently, slow down and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front.

Use dipped headlights when visibility is reduced. Use your fog lights if visibility drops below 100 metres. Turn fog lights off when visibility improves.

Avoid harsh braking, steering and acceleration.

Use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin.

Select a low gear when travelling downhill especially if through bends.

When you slow down, use your brakes so that the brake lights will warn drivers behind you.

Watch out for black ice especially in sheltered/shaded areas on roads, under trees and adjacent to high walls.

If in a slide

Try not to panic or jam on brakes;

Steer gently into slide – if car is sliding to the right, steer to the right;

A little steering will go a long way.

In advance of long journeys, people are advised to check weather/ road conditions along the route, as conditions may vary significantly.

Ask yourself, is your journey essential. Allow extra time for your journey. Be prepared for sun glare by having sunglasses within reach.

Pedestrians:

If a journey cannot be avoided, be extremely careful as frost, ice and snow will make walking on footpaths very dangerous.

Walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

Remember that footpaths may not be treated so walk with extreme care.

Make sure you are wearing appropriate footwear, wear shoes or boots with appropriate traction.

Avoid walking in the streets at all costs if possible. Remember, cars and trucks slip and slide, too! If it’s an emergency, and you can’t avoid the street, wear bright or reflective clothing.

Ice can easily hide under a light dusting of snow. Just because you don’t see the ice doesn’t mean it’s not there

It’s not a good idea to go jogging in snow or icy conditions.

Ask yourself, is your journey essential?

Be Safe. Be Seen. Visibility and light are reduced in poor weather conditions. Keep safe by making sure you can be seen. Wear

bright clothing and consider wearing high visibility material.

Motorcyclists, E-scooters and people cycling:

Don’t compromise your safety by your ‘need’ to travel in icy/snow conditions.

Cancel your journey if it is not essential or take alternative transport.

Be Safe, Be Seen, visibility is reduced in snowy conditions. For e-scooters and those cycling, wear a Sam Browne Bandoleer belt or high visibility vest and ensure the lights are working correctly – appropriate front and rear lights.

Be Safe, Be Seen, motorcyclists, should wear an approved helmet and consider clear eye protection, make sure all lights are working and wear a high visibility vest.

Motorcyclists should avoid wearing a dark visor in any bad light conditions.

For advice on severe weather driving tips, please see severe weather advice on the RSA website or check out the RSA Facebook and Twitter pages.

Please also see our severe weather warning videos created in collaboration with Teresa Mannion for driving in snow, fog, on icy roads and on flooded roads.

For more weather updates, visit Met Éireann’s website: www.met.ie

For more information visit rsa.ie