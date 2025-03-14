All-Ireland final bids on the double for Clare schools

It’s probably no surprise that St Joseph’s Spanish Point and Coláiste Muire Ennis are bidding for All-ireland Senior Post-Primary Schools Ladies Football final places.

Having both backboned the last two county minor panels with a combined total of 19 players, ten of which helped the Banner to capture coveted Munster Minor B honours in 2024, their experience and leadership have drove both schools to provincial senior success, having vied for the same Munster Senior C crown twelve months ago.

Those 2024 Munster Minor B winners include Spanish Point joint-captains Catriona Byrne and Niamh Miller, Kilmurry Ibrickane’s Ellie Hanrahan and Aimee McNamara on the West Clare side while Coláiste Muire captain Lucy Power won it alongside St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield club-mates Lyndsay Clarke and Elisha Rowland while Fergus Rovers duo Sophie Culleton and Ria Meaney were also a key part in leading Clare to last year’s success.