All-Ireland final bids on the double for Clare schools

Eoin Brennan
It’s probably no surprise that St Joseph’s Spanish Point and Coláiste Muire Ennis are bidding for All-ireland Senior Post-Primary Schools Ladies Football final places.

Having both backboned the last two county minor panels with a combined total of 19 players, ten of which helped the Banner to capture coveted Munster Minor B honours in 2024, their experience and leadership have drove both schools to provincial senior success, having vied for the same Munster Senior C crown twelve months ago.

Those 2024 Munster Minor B winners include Spanish Point joint-captains Catriona Byrne and Niamh Miller, Kilmurry Ibrickane’s Ellie Hanrahan and Aimee McNamara on the West Clare side while Coláiste Muire captain Lucy Power won it alongside St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield club-mates Lyndsay Clarke and Elisha Rowland while Fergus Rovers duo Sophie Culleton and Ria Meaney were also a key part in leading Clare to last year’s success.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week's Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE.

