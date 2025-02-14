Aine hoping to be a Loughy captain

Aine O’Loughlin would be widely considered a mirthful character anyway but there’s even an extra prep in her step in what is the captain’s tenth season as a senior panelist.

All to do with Truagh Clonlara’s unprecedented adventure through Clare, Munster and finally an All-Ireland Senior Club Final appearance in Croke Park in the middle of December that capped off a truly memorable season for O’Loughlin who had just been appointed joint-captain of Clare for the first time in 2024.

“It was an absolute dream of a year. You simply couldn’t have predicted the journey that ended up going on and even though it obviously didn’t finish the way that we would have liked, it was still an unforgettable year.

“After that, we had a break of a few weeks but we were craving routine again so we were delighted to get back training with the county girls and building towards the league.

“Coming off such a great year with the club, you’re obviously on a high automatically and you’re obviously enjoying your camogie so it’s…

