Aillwee Burren Experience takes two major awards

THE team from Aillwee Burren Experience had cause for celebration at the Crown Plaza Hotel, Dublin Airport which hosted the 2022 Irish Hospitality Awards recently.

They scooped not one but two awards on the night as Orlagh Redmond, Dave Merrins and Sam O’Connor ably represented Aillwee.

They proudly returned home to The Burren as overall Winners of the Family Venue of the Year award and Highly Commended in the Outdoor Venue of the Year category.

Nuala Mulqueeney, Managing Director of the family run Aillwee Burren Experience said: “We are thrilled to receive this recognition which represents our visitors’ continued enjoyment of what we offer across our Aillwee site for nearly 50 years. All our experiences, under and overground are delivered by our wonderful, skilled team and these awards are testament to their welcome and inclusion of our visitors to Aillwee”

“These awards are extra special this year as we showcase our newly, exquisitely lit and uniquely immersive Cave Tour, rebuilt and reimagined Birds of Prey Centre, sustainable Burren Gold Cheese Farm to Fork story and delightful Burren Biodiversity Woodland walk as our overall brand, Aillwee Burren Experience. Winter 2022 will see us embark on more updates and enhancement to all our offerings as we place welcome, immersive visitor experience and memory making at the core of everything we do.”

The Irish Hospitality Awards 2022 are organised and hosted by Creative Oceanic and voted for by the Irish public. The awards celebrate hospitality excellence and recognise the success of Irish professionals and establishments that continue to deliver outstanding skill and customer service.

They acknowledge everyone who works hard to enhance the country’s reputation. Ireland is known for its friendly people whose creative mindset and innovative thinking is the reason they deliver great top services and unforgettable experiences.

A spokesperson for The Irish Hospitality Awards 2022 said: “It was lovely to partake in this celebration and the hard work of Irish hospitality should not go unnoticed. The winners enhance the country’s reputation nationally and internationally and we would like to congratulate all winners for their achievements, it was very well deserved.

“Working within the hospitality industry can be challenging at times and the last few years have shown that, so these awards aim to thank those that work hard within the hospitality sector and contribute to those who make Ireland a beautiful place to visit.

“We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their outstanding hard-work, and for their amazing achievements.”