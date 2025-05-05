AI pilot project to assist two Clare schools with tech tasks

A ground-breaking educational pilot scheme is bringing Artificial Intelligence into the classrooms at two Clare schools.

Ennis National School and Kilmurry National School are taking part in a pioneering pilot programme which is set to revolutionise the classroom experience.

The pilot, the largest of it kind ever conducted outside of North America, involves the integration of the Merlyn Origin AI assistant into teaching practices at the schools.

The Clare schools are among 19 post-primary schools and 29 primary schools nationwide taking part in the initiative. The Merlyn Origin AI assistant has been designed to support educators by streamlining the administrative and repetitive aspects of teaching.

At the push of a button the system will enable teachers to create lesson plans, generate grading rubrics and acquire instant feedback from their students.

Unique voice-controlled technology allows teachers to operate classroom devices—from computers to front-of-class displays—entirely hands-free, freeing them up to focus on engaging directly with students.

Both the Clare schools and Gort Community School were presented with the technology in Ennis National School this week.

Ennis National School principal Ray McInerney explained the pilot is being rolled out by eight classroom teachers at the school over the next six months.

“We are excited to be involved in this innovative trial of the Merlyn technology to see the potential for teachers using AI in the classrooms.

“It will use a mix of voice activation, Artificial Intelligence and remote control to allow the teacher to engage with the technology on their existing laptops and interactive whiteboards, regardless of where they are in the classroom.

“Most students will already have been exposed to some level of AI and voice activation in their own homes through devices such as Alexa, Siri and so on. This now brings a customised AI solution for teachers to use in their classrooms, allowing us to continually evolve how we are engaging with technology. It also gives us an opportunity to explore how AI can be a tool to assist teaching and learning.”

Kilmurry NS principal Kevin Clohessy also welcomed the opportunity to be involved with the trial telling us, “As a primary school committed to technology and innovation, we believe Merlyn has the potential to enhance both teaching and learning.

“It will support our teachers by simplifying classroom technology, allowing them to focus more on teaching and less on device management.

“For our pupils we hope the Merlyn AI tool will make learning more exciting and engaging. We’re looking forward to seeing how it can complement our teaching and help us make the most of digital tools in the classroom.”

This expansion of the project follows the success of the initial pilot at Mullingar Community College, a post-primary school under the administration of Longford and Westmeath Education and Training Board (LWETB), which became the first school outside of the United States to introduce Merlyn Mind’s AI technology.

“Merlyn is a game-changer for the education sector,” said Joe Rayfus, assistant principal and HSCL co-ordinator at Mullingar Community College.

“This technology will maximise the time teachers spend on direct tuition, while its generative AI capabilities will help educators gather real-time feedback and foster higher-order thinking. It’s an exciting opportunity for our schools to lead the way in embracing the future of education.”

The pilot involves 300 teachers across 48 schools, ensuring that students in diverse educational settings—from primary schools to post-primary institutions—experience the technology.

Merlyn Mind, the company behind this cutting-edge technology, has also announced plans to open its European headquarters in Ireland, with Trim, County Meath, being chosen as the location for its new base.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Irish schools and bring Merlyn’s revolutionary AI technology to classrooms across the country,” said Jason Mayland, Vice-President of International Business Development for Merlyn Mind.

“Ireland’s progressive approach to education and its commitment to innovation make it the ideal location for our European headquarters.

“We look forward to working closely with Irish educators and students to shape the future of education, and of course, integrating the Irish language into Merlyn very shortly.”

Merlyn Mind is a leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions designed to enhance the classroom experience for both educators and students.

With its state-of-the-art voice-controlled technology and generative AI capabilities, Merlyn aims to simplify the teaching process, improve learning outcomes, and create an engaging, dynamic learning environment.