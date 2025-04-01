Action needed as Kilrush is being left behind

An Independent councillor in Kilrush has said he is “frustrated” that Kilrush is being left behind, and he wants a commitment from Clare County Council it will focus across directorates on four specific projects that will help improve the town.

Cllr Ian Lynch has called on the West Clare Municipal District to request a co-ordinated review from the incoming Chief Executive Officer of Clare County Council.

Presenting his motion at the latest meeting of the West Clare MD, he said wants the review to outline the council’s commitment to addressing dereliction and economic growth of Kilrush with particular details on cross directorate approach to specific projects.

The four projects he wants addressed are Kilrush Maritime Training Centre, the MARS Cinema, the Frances Street and Town Square public realm, and the Kilrush Tidy Towns overall national award.

Thanking the executive for its reply, he said the reply alludes to the new Kilrush Town Team, and the issue for him as a councillor is the delivery of projects by the Council.

Cllr Lynch also said the west Clare town is not getting the same degree of focus from the local authority as the capital town is.

“There was a Parnell Street meeting in 2023. I went and heard once Parnell Street was sorted then Kilrush would be, then I heard it would be O’Connell Street and then Kilrush,” he said.

“The Maritime Centre in Kilrush is now on hold, and I looked recently, and the building is gone.

“The money given to Ennis, if we’d been given it, it would probably be open by now.

“At a meeting in Ennis, they said a cross-directorate approach was set out to try to get Ennis to win the Tidy Towns competition. Kilrush is a couple of points out every year. We need the backing.

“Only one person can make their mind up, and that is the CEO. It is to the point I am frustrated. Every election we are told ‘yes’ but nothing happens. At the moment it’s talk, and I’m tired of talking. We need to see something happen.”

A 2023 An Pobal report highlighted Kilrush as the most socially deprived area in the county. More recently, there was disappointment locally when the Government’s Large-Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF) rejected an application submitted by Kilrush for a 1,700m indoor sports centre in the town under the Fund.

Lahinch councillor, Cllr Bill Slattery (FG) told the meeting there is money coming from THRIVE, saying seven months ago all local authorities were told about this money and that they should apply.

He said West Clare MD councillors were told the project in Ennis is through the southern regional assembly but they were not told the Cloister would be funded through the assembly.

North Clare Councillor, Shane Talty (FF) suggested the West Clare MD follow the example of the Killaloe MD, and look to how their efforts enhance their district.

“The Cliffs of Moher strategy is not the strategy for the whole area. We need to agree that, and get the commit from the executive. At the moment it is a Kilrush proposal today…I think we need to come up with a municipal district wide strategy,” he said.

Cllr Michael Shannon (FF) agreed Kilrush needs the project, in addition to a couple of more things which are required in the town for example, a bus stop.

“Kilrush is one of the biggest employees in West Clare – you have the civil service, the health industry, and an industrial estate. There are probably a couple of thousand people employed in Kilrush, and Kilrush deserves the investment,” he said.

Cllr Rita McInerney (FF) reminded the meeting the town is the capital of West Clare, saying and certain projects are needed to kick the town on.

In reply, a spokesperson for Clare County Council said that while they hear Cllr Lynch’s concerns, they wanted to clarify the Thrive project only applies to Ennis.

Responding, John O’Malley, Senior Executive Officer, West Clare MD (Kilrush LEA) said the recent formation of the new Kilrush Town Team is key to progressing plans for the delivery of the overall master plan for Kilrush, working with Grainne Hassett and her team from Hasset Ducatez Architects and the Council’s Town Centre First team.

“A cross-directorate approach to the delivery of projects linked to this plan is key and the West Clare MD are working with various departments, focusing on the projects that will have the most significant effect on addressing dereliction and economic growth for the town,” he said.

“There are challenges involved in progressing the larger scale projects, especially from a support funding perspective and competing projects throughout the county. I will forward the request to the new Chief Executive once they are in place.”