‘A year I’ll never forget’ – Aine O’Loughlin

What a year it has been for Clare and Truagh-Clonlara star Aine O’Loughlin. A Munster club title and an All-Ireland club final in Croke Park was a fitting end to 2024. The big days just keep coming for the star forward with a National League final for her beloved county next and the goal machine cannot wait for Saturday’s showpiece.

“This has been definitely a year I’ll never ever forget. It’s been one thing after another and it feels like a dream. Going back to back in the County championship was our aim at the start of the year with the club but we surpassed all our hopes and expectations with a Munster title.

“Winning with your closest friends is really special and it was a journey I’ll remember for all my days.

“To play with the club is brilliant and to line out in Croke Park was marvellous but to be asked to lead the County by John is just the greatest of honours. Last year I was joint Captain with the wonderful Ciara Grogan and it was a tremendous experience but…

