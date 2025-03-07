A trip down memory lane

AFTER a couple of years of a hiatus, local rapper Godknows returned with a new song, The Art of Alienation, about some of his early experiences in Shannon.

While the title might not necessarily sound very positive, he says it is a celebration of the town, along with dealing with some of the difficult aspects of having come to Ireland from Zimbabwe via England, back in 2001.

He says it was a bit of a jolt to find that a religious divide was in the minds of some of his contemporaries at the time.

“It was a bit of a challenge, there were some peculiar things that I wasn’t attuned to or aware of. Prior to moving to Shannon I had been in Sheffield for two years,” he says.

“When I came I thought we’d be talking about normal kids stuff, maybe about Stone Cold Steve Austin or the Rock, but I was being asked was I Catholic or Protestant. I wasn’t expecting that. Then I realised about the history of Shannon, Brendan O’Regan, people moving from Belfast to Shannon and locals having a bit of apprehension about people from the North coming in.

