A new life on the dry in Dubai

There was a moment in early 2022 when Marie-Claire O’Loughlin’s life changed forever. Like many young people in Ireland, much of the Kilmaley woman’s social life revolved around alcohol and the pub scene.

And, like a growing number of Irish people, she had slowly transitioned, without realising it, from a social drinker to a problem drinker.

Back in those post-covid days, when the country was really starting to let its hair down again, Marie-Claire’s father James intervened and had the difficult conversation that reshaped her life.

Fast forward three years and Marie-Claire’s world has changed utterly. Now living in Dubai, the school teacher has embraced sobriety with zeal, and is now trying to encourage others to give it a try.

