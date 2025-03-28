A moo-ve to tackle agri red tape

FOUR Ogonnelloe secondary school students are “mooving” in the right direction to create a new mobile app that would reduce administrative work for farmers who may find it difficult to participate in a plethora of agri-environmental schemes.

Scariff Community College Transition Year students Conor Lynch, Laura Danaher, Cian Gavin and Aisling Murnane recently exhibited their prototype for a new Agri-Mentor mobile app at the 2025 Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition at Croke Park.

Aisling’s father Ger has a suckler beef enterprise with some Angus calves, Laura’s uncle and grandfather have a dairy farm, while Cian and Conor have grown up on a dairy farms in Ogonnelloe.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE