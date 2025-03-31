“A golden generation” John Bosco stars take Munster Crown

Munster U15E Corn Sean Aherne Football final

St John Bosco, Kildysart 4-12 – Coláiste an Chroi Naofa 2-4

“A golden generation of players for the school who turn up every day ready for football” was the simple one-liner offered by teacher and coach Chris Keniry following what can only be described as a total football performance provided by St John Bosco as the estuary school defeated Coláiste an Chroi Naofa in the provincial U-15E final in ideal conditions at TUS on Thursday.

Powered by the impressive Kildysart/Coolmeen side that won the U-14A county final last November both schools turned out in large numbers on Thursday lunchtime at the Limerick venue. The Clare school were aided by a stiff breeze in the first half but the elements had little impact on the game and shooting of both sides.

Robbie Kelly who impressed on the wing was on hand with the opening score before the ever-dangerous Colm Murphy at corner forward for Colaiste an Chroi Naofa hammered home a great solo goal for the Cork side as John Bosco were clearly rattled by this early goal against the run of play and the elements. Kelly and Keenan Talty with a score each had the sides level before Robbie Kelly hit home the first of his sides five goal quickly followed by another Talty point and in the space of four minutes John Bosco went from two in arrears to four in front.

For the intervening twenty minutes up to half-time both sides attacked with gusto but managed just four further scores before the half-time interval. William Neenan (2) and Tony Devereux were the John Bosco sharpshooters as Colm Murphy responded for the Cork side as the Clare school held a nervy (1-7) to (1-1) lead at the break.

It was now the turn of Coláiste an Chroi Naofa to attack with the breeze and they started in a positive frame with midfielder Tadgh Harden cutting the deficit to five with the first attack. However, it was a false dawn as a truly superb counter-attacking play by John Bosco saw scores from William Neenan, the raiding wing back Aaron Connelly and Keenan Talty stretch their sides lead eight points. Colm Murphy won a penalty for the Cork school and he made no mistake and now the John Bosco lead was cut to five points. Yet, once more the winners took on the task with confidence with another score from Robbie Kelly. Cathal Greaney and Murphy managed just two more scores in the final quarter for Colaiste an Chroi Naofa. Both sides brought on replacements and indeed it was goal-laden for John Bosco as they kicked three goals late on with Robbie Kelly (1) and supersub Shane Sheehan (2) grabbing the headlines with Tony Devereux adding a late point as the champions were declared long before the final whistle. Following the game Chairperson of Munster second level GAA Declan Fitzgerald presented the U-15E cup to John Bosco captain Andrew Watson.

Best for the champions included Daniel McNamara, Fionn Connelly, Aaron Connelly, William Neenan, Robbie Kelly, Keenan Talty, Alex Garry, Shane Sheehan, Tony Devereux and Jamie Eyres. The Cork side worked hard but fell short when their need for scores was greatest.

St John Bosco, Kildysart: Matthew Kelly (Kildysart), Andrew Watson (Kildysart), Daniel McNamara (Lissycasey), Joe Doohan (Kildysart), Jake O’ Donoghue (Clondegad), Fionn Connelly (Kildysart), Aaron Connelly (Kildysart), William Neenan (Kildysart), Cian O’Sullivan (Kildysart), Robbie Kelly (Kildysart), Tony Deverex (Clondegad), Jamie Eyres (Kildysart), Alex Garry (Kildysart), Keenan Talty (Kildysart), Tadgh Bermingham (Shannon Gaels). Subs: Kyle Frawley (Kildysart) for Doohan, Shane Sheehan (Clondegad) for Eyres, SJ Casey (Kildysart) for Bermingham, Diarmuid Garry (Kildysart) for O’Donoghue.

Scorers: Robbie Kelly (2-3), Shane Sheehan (2-0), William Neenan, Keenan Talty (0-3 each), Tony Devereux (0-2 each) Aaron Connelly (0-1)

Colaiste an Chroo Naofa: Robert Horgan (Nemo Rangers), Jamie O’Callaghan (Glenville), Micheal Gubbins (St Colmcilles), Eamonn Tattan (St Colmcilles), Eoghan O’Mahony (Glenville), Alan Murphy (St Colmcilles), Tommy Forrest (St Colmcilles), Cillian Manley (St Colmcilles), Tadgh Harden (St Colmcilles), Jamie O’Driscoll (St Nicholas), Kallum Fahy (Glenville), Aidan Russell (St Colmcilles), Colm Murphy (Glenville), Cathal Geaney (St Colmcilles), Sam Dunne (St Colmcilles) Subs: Ross Todd (St Nicholas) for Tattan, Cian Barry (St Colmcilles) for O’Mahony, Joe Coughlan (St Colmcilles) for Dunne,

Scorers: Colm Murphy (2-3), Cathal Geaney (0-1),

Referee: Liam O’ Sullivan (Limerick)