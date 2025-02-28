‘A friend to many, loved by all’

MORE than a thousand people gathered together at Ennis Cathedral, with many more joining online, to say goodbye to Bishop Willie Walsh who was remembered at his funeral mass on Monday as “a radical in the true sense of the word”.

The Cathedral of Ss Peter and Paul was packed to capacity with mourners not only from across Clare but across the country who braved the bad weather to celebrate the life of the beloved clergyman.

Welcoming family and friends to the funeral mass, Bishop of Killaloe Fintan Monahan read a message of sympathy sent from the Vatican on behalf of Pope Francis.

Among those in attendance were the Aide-De-Camp for President Michael D Higgins Col Stephen Howard with Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, Councillor Alan O’Callaghan alongside other elected representatives.