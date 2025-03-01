A decade of love for O’Hagan on the Caledonian Road

AFTER spending a full ten years working on his novel Caledonian Road, Andrew O’Hagan finally felt ready to put it out into the world.

“Letting 60 characters go from your life, after all those years, it’s a difficult thing to give up! But I was ready. I knew that the book had landed exactly where I wanted it to land and all my years of researching and creating these characters had come to an end. It was time to share it with the public and it has been such a buzz seeing how they respond to it,” he says.

The prolific Scottish novelist and non-fiction author is coming to the Ennis Book Club Festival on March 7, where he will be in conversation with Wendy Erskine at the Temple Gate Hotel.

Three of his novels, Our Fathers, Be Near Me and The Illuminations have been nominated for The Booker Prize.

His essays, reports and stories have appeared in London Review of Books, New York Review of Books, Granta, The Guardian and The New Yorker, and four of his books have been adapted for stage and screen.

