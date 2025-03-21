A day of community and fun

ST Patrick’s Day was cold but dry in Shannon and the surrounding areas, meaning fairly good conditions for marching in a parade or watching one.

In Shannon, the Grand Marshall was Donna McGettigan (SF), who is the first Shannon person to have been elected to Dáil Éireann.

“It was a great experience for me to be the Grand Marshall, normally I’m on the committee picking the Grand Marshall, so it was good and a bit strange to be on the other side of it,” she said.

She said she was very surprised to have been given the honour.

“Oh God yeah, I was. It was a great honour. I know that I am Shannon’s first TD but I was still very surprised to be asked,” she said.

