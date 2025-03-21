Clare Champion Print Subscription
10 C
Ennis
Clare Champion Print Subscription
HomeNewsA day of community and fun

A day of community and fun

Dancemasters School of Dance performing at the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Shannon. Photograph by Eugene McCafferty
Owen Ryan
By Owen Ryan
Clare Champion Print Subscription

ST Patrick’s Day was cold but dry in Shannon and the surrounding areas, meaning fairly good conditions for marching in a parade or watching one.

In Shannon, the Grand Marshall was Donna McGettigan (SF), who is the first Shannon person to have been elected to Dáil Éireann.

“It was a great experience for me to be the Grand Marshall, normally I’m on the committee picking the Grand Marshall, so it was good and a bit strange to be on the other side of it,” she said.

She said she was very surprised to have been given the honour.

“Oh God yeah, I was. It was a great honour. I know that I am Shannon’s first TD but I was still very surprised to be asked,” she said.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE.

Reporter | 065 686 4142 | oryan@clarechampion.ie

Owen Ryan has been a journalist with the Clare Champion since 2007, having previously worked with a number of other publications in Limerick, Cork and Galway. His first book will be published in December 2024.

This Week's Edition

Latest News

Classified Adverts
Family notices
Photo Sales
subscriptions
Advertisment
Advertisment

Bringing you the News you can trust from around the county since 1903

most viewed

trending right now

© The Clare Champion

error: Content is protected !!