A day in the life of Clare’s nature

Three groundbreaking Clare movements will feature in a new initiative hosted by the National Library of Ireland in conjunction with the Environmental Protection Agency.

Paula T Nolan, who is the first ever Photographer-In-Residence at the National Library of Ireland, was tasked with photographing the natural environment of the country and creating a visual record of the current state of Irish nature for future generations to enjoy.

This project, which is entitled ReViewing Ireland, saw Paula travel to Hometree in Ennistymon and Perch Design in Spanish Point where she explored their unique approach to protecting the environment.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE