A centre to fight loneliness

Four North Clare communities have come together to fight loneliness and rural isolation and have launched a bid to build a joint community hall in the north of the Burren.

Locals from New Quay, Bellharbour, Carron and Noughaval have joined forces as the North Burren Community Group and will host a major fundraiser next month.

Sharon Shannon and her family will headline this special fundraising concert for the group at New Quay Church on Friday, April 11, at 8pm.

