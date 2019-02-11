Stolen limestone statues found in Cratloe

Four limestone statues which were stolen in Charleville eight years ago were found dumped on lands in Cratloe earlier this week.

On July 18, 2011 four large limestone statues were stolen from Milltown Castle in Charleville. Two were statues of eagles which has been mounted on 10ft high pillars and the others were life size busts of William of Orange and Oliver Cromwell.

The theft generated a lot of media interest at the time and an extensive garda investigation was carried out but the property was never found.

Earlier this week a member of the public found four stone statues near a derelict outhouse on lands near Cratloe. The gardaí were contacted and a local garda remembered the original theft and connected the discovery of the property with the theft.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information about the theft or who has information about how the property ended up on lands in Co. Clare should contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450.