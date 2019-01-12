Clare Success At BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition

There was Clare success at this years BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

Sarah McNamara, a student of Mary Immaculate Secondary School in Lisdoonvarna took first place in the Biological & Ecological Intermediate Individual award for her project.

Her project was entitled “A tale of two soils – a comparative study of upland and lowland soils in the Burren”.

Fellow Lisdoonvarna student Roisin McNamara was highly commended for her project, which carried out an examination of ash die back in the ash trees in an area of the Burren.

Science teacher at Mary Immaculate John Sims was also honoured with the Perrigo Educator of Excellence Award, as he attended the exhibition with students for the 30th year.

Elsewhere, Lara Mellett and Niamh McMahon of Scoil Mhuire in Ennistymon were honoured in the Social and Behaviour Sciences category for their project, which asked if the Leaving Cert was fair, while schoolmate Jennifer Weston was commended for her project “Kefir & Kombucha: The Alcohol Content, Microbial Content and Health Benefits of Fermented Drinks”.

There was also success for Gavin Guthrie of St Flannan’s for his work on testing the efficiency of programming languages using neural networks.

The overall prize went to 17-year-old Adam Kelly, a 5th year student from Skerries Community College, in Dublin, for his project entitled “Optimizing The Simulation Of General Quantum Circuits“.

